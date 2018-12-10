Riverhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 30,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 236,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $67.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

