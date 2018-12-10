Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 2,436 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Celgene by 13.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,757,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,981 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Celgene by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,461,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Celgene by 26.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,257 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Celgene by 50.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,228,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,302 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Celgene by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,197,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,593,000 after purchasing an additional 231,231 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $70.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $110.81.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Mizuho set a $117.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.99.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

