RMR Group (RMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get RMR Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RMR. BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised RMR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. RMR Group has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.63.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RMR Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This is a positive change from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,014,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,157,000 after acquiring an additional 104,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 89.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 58.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.