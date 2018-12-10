Robert L. Marcotte Acquires 12,000 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) Stock

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 460,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,108.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GLAD opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 41.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Securities downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

