Robotti Robert Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Robotti Robert cut its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.11% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 643.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 573,750 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 101,875 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,453. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.88. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

