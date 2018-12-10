Rock (RKT) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Top Exchanges

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded up 60.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. Rock has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rock has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. One Rock token can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.02665056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00134401 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00175510 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.66 or 0.09353911 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Rock Token Profile

Rock’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rock is gbx.gi.

Buying and Selling Rock

Rock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rock using one of the exchanges listed above.

