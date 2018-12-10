Roth Capital Begins Coverage on BioSig Technologies (BSGM)

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSGM) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSGM opened at $3.92 on Thursday. BioSig Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

In related news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $31,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioSig Technologies stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioSig Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BSGM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 311,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.91% of BioSig Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

