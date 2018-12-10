Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Royal Bank of Canada’s ranking:

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$110.89.

Shares of RY opened at C$94.56 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$93.13 and a 1 year high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.6100002540715 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 46.87%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.05, for a total value of C$112,269.95. Also, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.06, for a total value of C$980,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,081 shares of company stock worth $4,369,460.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

