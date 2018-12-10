Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Scotia Howard Weill raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $71.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $69.99 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

