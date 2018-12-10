Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,456,215 Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,456,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,148,000. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,045,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.27.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

