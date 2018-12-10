Royce & Associates LP Has $5.40 Million Stake in Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 119.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 102,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,196,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

WNEB stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $286.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.34. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

WNEB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

In related news, Director Philip R. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

