Royce & Associates LP Has $5.58 Million Position in Blucora Inc (BCOR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Blucora were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,192,000 after purchasing an additional 334,421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,766,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,344,000 after acquiring an additional 459,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 8.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,452,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,746,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 209.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,188,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 804,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 21.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,664,000 after acquiring an additional 171,058 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lance G. Dunn sold 27,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,032,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Clendening sold 65,500 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $2,166,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 666,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,181. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $29.32 on Monday. Blucora Inc has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Blucora had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blucora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

