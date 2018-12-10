Royce & Associates LP Has $5.94 Million Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,373,000 after purchasing an additional 639,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,791,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,264 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,735,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LivePerson by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in LivePerson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 31,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -316.17 and a beta of 1.12. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $38,922.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,990.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $68,153.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,145.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,854 shares of company stock worth $1,105,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Royce & Associates LP Has $5.94 Million Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/royce-associates-lp-has-5-94-million-stake-in-liveperson-inc-lpsn.html.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.