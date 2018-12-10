Rubycoin One Day Volume Hits $88.00 (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Rubycoin has traded down 36% against the dollar. One Rubycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00002420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Rubycoin has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00045478 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00018645 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 26,367,086 coins. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

