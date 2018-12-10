Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Keane Group Inc (FRAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Keane Group worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRAC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,433,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the second quarter worth $592,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 84.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the second quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

FRAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keane Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keane Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Keane Group in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Keane Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Keane Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Shares of Keane Group stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. Keane Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.72 million, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Keane Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $558.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keane Group Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

