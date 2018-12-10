Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,470 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of QCR worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCRH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 23.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 12.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCRH. BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on QCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on QCR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

QCR stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $538.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 19.46%. Analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

In other QCR news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $35,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at $90,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/russell-investments-group-ltd-sells-8470-shares-of-qcr-holdings-inc-qcrh.html.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.