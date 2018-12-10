Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 51.6% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $136.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.44, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $101.32 and a one year high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.62, for a total transaction of $688,740.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,760.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $246,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,322 shares of company stock valued at $70,716,593. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on salesforce.com to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Societe Generale set a $170.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

