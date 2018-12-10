Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,408 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $119,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $201,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.27. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

