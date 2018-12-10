Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,472 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Sanderson Farms worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,886,000 after purchasing an additional 56,871 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 9.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 50.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $103.30 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $95.97 and a one year high of $172.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Sanderson Farms from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.22.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/sanderson-farms-inc-safm-shares-sold-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.