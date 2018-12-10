Santacruz Silver Mining (SCZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 24000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

