Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Holdings Lowered by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,890 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC opened at $18.48 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Holdings Lowered by Quantbot Technologies LP” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/santander-consumer-usa-holdings-inc-sc-holdings-lowered-by-quantbot-technologies-lp.html.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.