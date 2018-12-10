Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sapiens International by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in Sapiens International by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 20,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.73. 31,407 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $14.46.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

