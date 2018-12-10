Scholar Rock (SRRK) versus CytRx (CYTR) Head to Head Comparison

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

50.9% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of CytRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and CytRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $370,000.00 1,674.03 -$24.99 million N/A N/A CytRx $100,000.00 185.02 -$34.98 million ($1.52) -0.36

Scholar Rock has higher revenue and earnings than CytRx.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and CytRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock N/A N/A N/A CytRx N/A -68.26% -35.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Scholar Rock and CytRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 4 0 3.00 CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.38%. CytRx has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 809.09%. Given CytRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CytRx is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats CytRx on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.