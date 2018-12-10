Scholastic (SCHL) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scholastic from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Scholastic in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.73. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $47.94.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.19. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Scholastic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, insider Alan J. Boyko sold 12,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $583,791.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,413.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,377,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,313,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,821. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,558,000 after purchasing an additional 178,814 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 532,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,839,000 after acquiring an additional 87,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,211 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,718,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.