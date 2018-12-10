Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 7,885 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 4,380.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Harris were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRS. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Harris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Harris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Harris by 2,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $4,283,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $627,407.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,594,312.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRS opened at $139.40 on Monday. Harris Co. has a 52-week low of $134.30 and a 52-week high of $175.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Harris had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. Harris’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRS shares. Argus boosted their price target on Harris to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Harris in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.89.

Harris Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

