Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.26 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,654 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,574,000 after buying an additional 1,035,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 13.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 613,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

NYSE AEL opened at $30.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.27 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.82%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

