Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 142,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

