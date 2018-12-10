SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW) Shares Bought by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. grew its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the quarter. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO. owned 0.32% of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 1.0% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 535,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 92.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SEASPAN CORP/SH SH alerts:

NYSE:SSW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.26.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSW. Deutsche Bank lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price objective on SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW) Shares Bought by Pecaut & CO.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/seaspan-corp-sh-sh-ssw-shares-bought-by-pecaut-co.html.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Profile

Seaspan Corp. engages in the ownership and management of containerships. It deploys vessels on long-term, fixed-rate time charters, and high utilization rates that are typically associated with long-term time charters. The company was founded by Graham John Porter, Gerry Wang, and Kyle R. Washington on May 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.