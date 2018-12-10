Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Sensata Technologies worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 27.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

ST stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $873.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

