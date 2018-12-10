SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 10,358 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ARI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:ARI opened at $18.69 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 48.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 74.22% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Gault sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,129.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

