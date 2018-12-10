SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 15,970 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Synaptics worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.09.

Shares of SYNA opened at $37.39 on Monday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Barber sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $446,286.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,694.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

