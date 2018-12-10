SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,439 Shares of Cambrex Co. (CBM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBM opened at $45.27 on Monday. Cambrex Co. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.36.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cambrex had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Cambrex’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambrex Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cambrex in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. First Analysis raised shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cambrex in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cambrex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

