SIBCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $52,273.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00001765 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, YoBit, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.02608979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.03001737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00708790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.01311315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00109764 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.01632824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00340123 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00024056 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,214,697 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, C-CEX, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

