Sierra Oncology Inc (SRRA) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,832,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 548,591 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sierra Oncology were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 36.9% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 70,724 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 3.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 60,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 38.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 287,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 35.7% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

SRRA opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.68 and a current ratio of 14.68. Sierra Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $113.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Oncology Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

