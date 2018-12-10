Sify Technologies (SIFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.30 target price on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,282 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of Sify Technologies worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

