Signet Jewelers (SIG) Stock Price Down 3.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) dropped 3.8% on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Signet Jewelers traded as low as $38.40 and last traded at $37.08. Approximately 132,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,629,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 140.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

