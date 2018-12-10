Silicom Ltd. (SILC) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Silicom worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SILC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Silicom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $37.71 on Monday. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $284.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.10 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.96%.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

