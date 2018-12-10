Smartsheet (SMAR) Shares Gap Down to $24.31

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $24.31. Smartsheet shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 20940 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, VP Kara Hamilton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,186 shares of company stock worth $2,899,314 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

