Smartsheet (SMAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $33.98.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kara Hamilton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $693,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,314 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

