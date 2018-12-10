Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Solid Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $910.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $54.84.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pedro Alvaro Amorrortu sold 9,000 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $277,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Armando Quiroz sold 40,150 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,253,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,763.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.