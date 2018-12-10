Soligenix (SNGX) Given a $4.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soligenix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Soligenix stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 146.45% and a negative return on equity of 144.47%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soligenix will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Pearson purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $197,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 46.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

