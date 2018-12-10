Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact On Track Innovations (OTIV) Share Price

News stories about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTIV stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.17. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIV shares. TheStreet upgraded On Track Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Taglich Brothers started coverage on On Track Innovations in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

In related news, CEO Shlomi Cohen sold 54,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $40,104.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

