Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) Receives $19.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $3,328,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 1,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $613.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.