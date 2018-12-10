Sonos Inc (SONO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 468,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -52.92. Sonos has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $272.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

