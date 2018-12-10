Sothebys (BID) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sothebys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sothebys from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Sothebys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of BID opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.71. Sothebys has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.70 million. Sothebys had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 10.21%. Sothebys’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sothebys will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jr. Thomas S. Smith purchased 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.96 per share, for a total transaction of $624,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BID. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sothebys by 50.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the third quarter worth $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the second quarter worth $176,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the third quarter worth $226,000.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

