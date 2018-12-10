SOUTH32 Ltd/S (SOUHY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of SOUTH32 Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, 99wallstreet.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOUHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOUTH32 Ltd/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SOUTH32 Ltd/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of SOUTH32 Ltd/S stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.48. SOUTH32 Ltd/S has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

SOUTH32 Ltd/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

