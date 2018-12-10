Southern (SO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Southern Company is one of the largest and best-managed electric utility holding companies in the United States, dominating the power business across the southeastern region. With good rate base growth and constructive regulation, it is expected to generate steady earnings and dividend growth in the coming years through long-term power contracts. Additionally, SO's $12 billion AGL Resources buy has significantly increased its customer base and diversified offerings. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over two large construction projects – Vogtle and Kemper – are major overhangs. While the $25 billion Vogtle nuclear plant has gone well over budget and is years behind schedule, Southern's Kemper project suffered yet another setback with the suspension of all coal gasification operations amid additional cost burden. Hence, Southern Company warrants a cautious stance from the investors. “

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded Southern from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Shares of SO stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

In related news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $428,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $705,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 15.1% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 5.2% in the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

