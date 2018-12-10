Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Southwest Airlines reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $50,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 310.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 357.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $51.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

