SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the second quarter valued at about $852,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the second quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the second quarter valued at about $364,000.

BIL traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $91.49. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a twelve month low of $1,603.40 and a twelve month high of $1,790.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.1572 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

