Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STXB. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 94,745 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Clover Partners L.P. increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 219.4% in the third quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

